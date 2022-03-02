Huobi Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.22 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $9.50 or 0.00021675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $42.22 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00034912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00105244 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,124,154 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

