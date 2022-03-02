Smartshare One Day Volume Hits $49,948.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $303,049.88 and approximately $49,948.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00071587 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.