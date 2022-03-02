BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 2,307,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,211. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

