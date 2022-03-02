Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

ASPU traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 240,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.