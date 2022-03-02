Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ: PFLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2022 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2022 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2022 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/20/2022 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

PFLT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,435. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $510.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $128,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

