China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global dropped their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in China Yuchai International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
