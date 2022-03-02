Centaur (CNTR) Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $359,909.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

