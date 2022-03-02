Brokerages Anticipate Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Analysts predict that Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.21). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celularity.

A number of research firms have commented on CELU. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celularity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celularity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celularity stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,982. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03. Celularity has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

