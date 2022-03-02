The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $197.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,456,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day moving average of $212.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.