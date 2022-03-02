Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 2,493,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.39. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

