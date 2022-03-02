suterusu One Day Trading Volume Tops $162,596.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $162,596.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

