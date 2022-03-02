$0.22 EPS Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,893. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.09%.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 over the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 106,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 251,093 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

