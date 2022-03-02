Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.20 million.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 526,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

