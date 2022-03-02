$0.01 EPS Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Duck Creek Technologies also posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 621,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,405. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.75, a P/E/G ratio of 32.39 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

