$0.87 EPS Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of FRME stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,556. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 49,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,568,000 after buying an additional 824,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,686,000 after acquiring an additional 231,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 134,674 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

