Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) vs. Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Head to Head Comparison

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) and Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Civeo and Sonder’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $594.46 million 0.55 -$134.25 million ($0.15) -153.47 Sonder N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonder has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Civeo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Civeo and Sonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonder 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sonder has a consensus price target of 11.33, indicating a potential upside of 102.74%. Given Sonder’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonder is more favorable than Civeo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Civeo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Civeo and Sonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo 0.23% 2.54% 1.09% Sonder N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Civeo beats Sonder on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts. The Australia segment provides accommodations services on a day rate basis to mining and related service companies, such as construction contractors. The U.S. segment provides open camp facilities and highly mobile smaller camps that follow drilling rigs and completion crews as well as accommodation, office and storage modules that are placed on offshore drilling rigs and products platforms. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Sonder (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

