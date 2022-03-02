Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $127 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.72 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

NYSE WK traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.69. 300,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Workiva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

