Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.79

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.79 and traded as low as C$16.78. Dream Global REIT shares last traded at C$16.79, with a volume of 630,471 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Dream Global REIT Company Profile (TSE:DRG.UN)
