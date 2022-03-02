Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.94 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.68 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 135,020 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of £27.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00.

In other Dekel Agri-Vision news, insider Aristide C. Achybrou purchased 496,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £24,808.45 ($33,286.53).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

