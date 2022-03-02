MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Up 3.8% This Week

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $254,058.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.49 or 0.06720001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,901.96 or 0.99821364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002709 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

