BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $204,454.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.76 or 0.00290491 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00088777 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,911,758,642 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.