Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.79

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTXPF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,800 ($37.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.12) to GBX 2,150 ($28.85) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,663.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

