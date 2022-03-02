Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.74 million.Luminar Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZR. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.27.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 4,176,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,070. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $206,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,560,000 after buying an additional 271,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,992,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,605,000 after buying an additional 418,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 151,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.