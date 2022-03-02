Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Price Up 13.7% This Week (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $1,467.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.49 or 0.06720001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,901.96 or 0.99821364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Mystic Axies Collection directly using US dollars.

