Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €62.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.84 ($70.61).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.16) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ETR:BOSS traded down €2.72 ($3.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €52.08 ($58.52). The company had a trading volume of 713,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 77.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.09. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €29.18 ($32.79) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($67.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

