Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $56.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.42. 625,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,527. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,599. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after buying an additional 107,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,104,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

