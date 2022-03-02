Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.95. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 961,654 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.
About Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)
