Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $713.92

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 713.92 ($9.58) and traded as low as GBX 682.46 ($9.16). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 710 ($9.53), with a volume of 10,299 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.08) to GBX 850 ($11.40) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.08) to GBX 800 ($10.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.08) to GBX 850 ($11.40) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £438.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 705.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 712.08.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

