Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.53

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.53 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 23.56 ($0.32). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.33), with a volume of 554,358 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.49. The company has a market capitalization of £24.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.
About Landore Resources (LON:LND)
