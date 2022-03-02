CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.69. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

CCOM Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOM)

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

