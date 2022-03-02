EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in EZCORP by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. 357,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $341.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

