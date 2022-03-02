$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) to report $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $560,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $540,000.00. Delcath Systems reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year sales of $2.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In related news, insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 17,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

