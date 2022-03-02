Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. 1,286,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,655. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,475 shares of company stock worth $14,433,071. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Progyny by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Progyny by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

