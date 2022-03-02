Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.69-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Sterling Construction also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.690-$2.880 EPS.

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 299,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,573. The stock has a market cap of $850.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 63,033 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

