HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,208,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,749. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,449. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,186 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in HP by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,561 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in HP by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

