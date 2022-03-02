Casper Trading Down 5% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $298.56 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.07 or 0.06713984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,777.16 or 0.99834415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,704,285,820 coins and its circulating supply is 4,105,324,393 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.