Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.59

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.59 and traded as high as C$5.54. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 97,557 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.79 million and a PE ratio of 24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,796,818.40. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$42,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,634,897.76.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

