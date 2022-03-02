Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,463.98

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,463.98 ($46.48) and traded as low as GBX 2,538 ($34.05). Future shares last traded at GBX 2,656 ($35.64), with a volume of 347,780 shares traded.

FUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.04) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.33) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.11) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($56.69).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,180.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,451.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.24.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($42.16) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($313,103.90).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

