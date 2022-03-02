Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.80. Crius Energy Unt shares last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 863,041 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.80. The company has a market cap of C$498.13 million and a PE ratio of -40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Crius Energy Unt Company Profile (TSE:KWH.UN)
See Also
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Crius Energy Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crius Energy Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.