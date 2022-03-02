Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $795.59

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 795.59 ($10.67) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.62). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.62), with a volume of 105,747 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 789.77. The stock has a market cap of £569.15 million and a PE ratio of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 568 ($7.62) per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $17.30. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

In related news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 204,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,041 ($13.97), for a total transaction of £2,125,940.61 ($2,852,462.91). Also, insider Kevin A. H. Parry sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.98), for a total value of £130,927.30 ($175,670.60). Insiders have sold a total of 821,640 shares of company stock worth $878,929,111 in the last 90 days.

About Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

