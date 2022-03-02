H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $288.10

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.10 ($3.87) and traded as low as GBX 275.20 ($3.69). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 283.50 ($3.80), with a volume of 93,705 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.08. The company has a market capitalization of £116.80 million and a PE ratio of 9.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

