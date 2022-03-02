Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $55.33 Average PT from Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.30.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $194,000.

AGIO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 427,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,206. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

