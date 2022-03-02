ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.78. ONEOK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$4.070 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.92.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,601,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,469. ONEOK has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $67.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.