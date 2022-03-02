Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $205.17

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $84.33. 1,356,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $342.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 760,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 171,566 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,586,000 after buying an additional 46,823 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

