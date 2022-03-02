Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $5,633.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,325.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WZZZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.55) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($73.12) to GBX 5,300 ($71.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of WZZZY remained flat at $$11.90 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,250. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

