BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.51 Billion (BNB)

BNB (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $408.85 or 0.00930942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $67.51 billion and $2.05 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.
