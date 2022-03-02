StaFi (FIS) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $38.45 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

