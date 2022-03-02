TotemFi (TOTM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,620.00

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $623,277.54 and $12,620.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.45 or 0.06697588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.79 or 1.00003886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002713 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using US dollars.

