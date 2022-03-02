Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the lowest is $3.16 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $13.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AA traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,739,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $85.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

