$9.63 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) to announce $9.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $11.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $88.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.46 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $252.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,288. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $98.29.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

